Flyovers closed as LPD responds to weather-related crashes
A TxDOT weather map is shows icy roadway conditions throughout Lubbock. (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | October 26, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 7:36 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is blocking flyovers because of the cold weather. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

So far, University Medical Center says it has responded to more than 30 weather-related crashes this morning.

Lubbock police have closed down 19th Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Marsha Sharp Freeway and the West Loop 289, Spur 327 at Milwaukee Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

