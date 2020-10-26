Helping the homeless through freezing weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local shelters are prepared to help the homeless community survive the winter by providing warm beds, clothing and a place to stay the night.
Open Door has given at least 80 sleeping bags for people who are without shelter. Last year, Lewellyn, a homeless man, said he recieved a sleeping bag last year and it was stolen the same night. This year, he recieved another and it means more than warmth for him.
“To me, its security," Lewellyn said.
There are a variety of reason why someone would refuse to stay the night in a shelter. That’s why The Salvation Army is drives the canteen, where they drive around the city to provide warm beverages and winter clothing.
" You know different circumstances, people may refuse to come into the shelter, so we make sure they have everything to survive the night," Erica Hitt, Salvation Army director.
They also provide a ride to the shelter.
“We do that when it is thirty two degrees or below by midnight. And its letting anyone in, and everyone who needs shelter for the night come in," Hitt said.
