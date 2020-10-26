Investigation ongoing after structure fire reported in Lubbock Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sheriff Office Deputies responded to a structure fire in the rear of 11705 HWY 62-82, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on October 26, 2020.
Upon arrival, deputies notice a structure burning.
Wolfforth, Carlisle, Shallowater, and Woodrow Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to assist.
Deputies did make contact with the owner, who is currently out of town, who stated no one should be in the residence.
At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
