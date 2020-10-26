Lubbock Chamber to hand out free face masks to local businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hand out free face masks from 1- 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 for businesses within the city limits.
Up to 100 masks will be available to eligible businesses. Pickup will be at the north entrance of the Chamber office at 1500 Broadway, suite 101.
That is the first floor of the McDougal Companies building.
“As cases and hospitalizations keep increasing in Lubbock we know how important it is for businesses to have masks available for their employees and customers prior to entering their establishments,” Lubbock Chamber President and CEO, Eddie McBride, said in a Chamber news release. “We need to look out for our fellow neighbors, friends, co-workers and family members and if wearing a mask helps protect those we care for most than we should all do our part.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.