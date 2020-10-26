Lubbock Meals on Wheels needs help from people with 4-wheel drive vehicles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is looking for people with 4-wheel drive vehicles to be on standby to help deliver meals if the weather gets too bad.
This request hasn’t been made since the blizzard in 2015 when Lubbock had more than 10 inches of snow.
The standby list of those willing to help needs to be updated.
To be on the standby list, you would not need to go through orientation. Lubbock Meals on Wheels just needs your name and contact number. If it looks like they will need to access their standby list, they will post on the Lubbock Meals on Wheels social media and issue a news release.
They will contact each person to check for availability.
Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, preparing and delivering hot, nutritious lunches, each weekday, to over 850 people in Lubbock and Wolfforth, helping people remain at home, well fed, and independent. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.
For more information, please contact Barbara Bulen at Barbara@lubbockmow.org or Marissa Crowley at Marissa@lubbockmow.org. You can also call (806)792-7971.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.