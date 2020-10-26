Lubbock Police: Plane crash reported at 38th and Ave. A

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD has received reports of a plane crash at 38th Street and Avenue A.
The call came in at 3:58 p.m. No information is known on injuries at this time.
Initial reports from the FAA state a single-engine Cessna Centurion crashed while on approach to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport after departing from Belen, New Mexico. Preliminary reports are that one person was on board, the FAA says.
The aircraft tail number will be released by the FAA when investigators verify it at the accident scene.
The city has planned a news conference to update information on the crash at 5:15 p.m, Monday.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.
