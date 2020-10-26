South Plains Food Bank cancels senior box distributions this week

South Plains Food Bank building
By KCBD Staff | October 26, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:18 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the South Plains Food Bank have cancelled all senior box distributions this week due to worsening road conditions.

On Monday, one of the SPFB drivers was in a single-vehicle crash due to the weather. That driver was taken to the hospital, and food bank officials say the driver is alert.

The Kids Cafe sits in Shallowater and Ralls are also cancelled for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

As of 11 a.m., mobile pantry sites are not affected.

