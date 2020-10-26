Winter weather to last through Wednesday on South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, light sleet, freezing drizzle, cloudiness, wind and overall cold temperatures are expected.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for today and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. and will continue through Wednesday.
Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses may become icy. Lubbock-area wind chills will stay in the mid-teens to the mid-20s.
Highs around the 30-degree range are expected for the first half of this week.
See road conditions here: DriveTexas.Org.
