Winter weather to last through Wednesday on South Plains

Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m. Oct. 26
By Steve Divine | October 26, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 5:49 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, light sleet, freezing drizzle, cloudiness, wind and overall cold temperatures are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for today and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 p.m. and will continue through Wednesday.

Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses may become icy. Lubbock-area wind chills will stay in the mid-teens to the mid-20s.

Highs around the 30-degree range are expected for the first half of this week.

See road conditions here: DriveTexas.Org.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.