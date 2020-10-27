Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Round 2 of winter weather arrives, icy conditions delay schools, traffic hindered because weather

By Michael Cantu | October 27, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 4:33 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, it will be another day of freezing temperatures and icy conditions across the South Plains.

  • Accumulating ice is expected throughout today and into the early hours of Wednesday.
  • Travel is discouraged as ice continues to form over roadways.
Because of icy conditions schools around the area have delayed starts.

The Slaton Police Department has closed off Highway 84 until further notice because of icy conditions.

Power outages are also being reported throughout the area.

