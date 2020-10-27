Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, it will be another day of freezing temperatures and icy conditions across the South Plains.
- Accumulating ice is expected throughout today and into the early hours of Wednesday.
- Travel is discouraged as ice continues to form over roadways.
Because of icy conditions schools around the area have delayed starts.
- A full list of those schools can be found here: Delays and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 27
The Slaton Police Department has closed off Highway 84 until further notice because of icy conditions.
- A link to more traffic alerts can be found here: Slaton PD blocks off Highway 84
Power outages are also being reported throughout the area.
- Lubbock Power & Light is showing major outages throughout all of Lubbock.
- More outages are also showing up by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative and South Plains Electric Coop.
- Those outages will be updated here: Overnight ice causes power outages through South Plains
