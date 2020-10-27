Halloween Tips from Texas Tech Physicians

Dr. Kelly Mitchell, an Ophthalmologist and Texas Tech Physician, says never buy a contact lens from a costume shop. He warns, “You’re really exposing your eyes to a significant risk because those are basically curved pieces of plastic that may have the external color that allows you to appear like a zombie or maybe a cat or, or some other type of Halloween character that you’d like to you’d like to portray, but they’re not made in the same careful sterile way, clean way FDA approved way that contact lenses that your optometrist or ophthalmologist will prescribe for you.”