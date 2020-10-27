Halloween Tips from Texas Tech Physicians

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If your Halloween costume includes a look that gives you spooky or cat-like eyes or just a different color altogether, that could end up scaring you long after Halloween.
Dr. Kelly Mitchell, an Ophthalmologist and Texas Tech Physician, says never buy a contact lens from a costume shop. He warns, “You’re really exposing your eyes to a significant risk because those are basically curved pieces of plastic that may have the external color that allows you to appear like a zombie or maybe a cat or, or some other type of Halloween character that you’d like to you’d like to portray, but they’re not made in the same careful sterile way, clean way FDA approved way that contact lenses that your optometrist or ophthalmologist will prescribe for you.”
Dr. Mitchell says a costume lens that is not properly fitted for the eye could lead to a small infection like pinkeye or a major problem like an abrasion of the cornea and severe vision loss.
