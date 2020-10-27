Ice, winter storm warnings issued for South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the eastern part of the viewing area.
This morning, sleet, thunder and freezing rain are in the forecast. This is causing dangerous driving conditions.
It will stay cloudy, breezy and very cold. Lubbock area wind chills will be in the 10-20 degree range.
This afternoon, expect a light wintry mix, continued cloudiness and very cold temperatures. Hazardous travel conditions should persist.
We should only expect a high of 28-degrees.
