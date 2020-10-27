LP&L: 2,700+ without power, “all available crews in the field”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power and Light says all available crews are in the field responding to outages across the Lubbock area.
According to the LP&L outage map, around 4,200 were without power Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. Before 10 p.m., that number fell to around 2,700 people.
LP&L says many tree limbs weighed down by ice have come into contact with power lines causing outages across the city.
Outages are expected to continue as winter weather moves through the South Plains region.
Read the full response from LP&L below:
OUTAGE ALERT: This evening’s winter storm has rolled into Lubbock with lightening and freezing rain. This freezing rain is on top of the nearly 24 hours we have already received. Many tree limbs weighed down by ice have come into contact with power lines causing outages across the city. At the moment, approximately 3,000 customers are experiencing an outage. We expect that outages will continue to occur throughout the night as weather damages electrical equipment.
All available crews are in the field and will stay there until morning. With the new advanced meters, you do not need to call us to let us know you’re out. We are alerted through the system and schedule crews immediately. Please know that if you are experiencing an outage, we are working as quickly as possible to get to your location and safely restore power. Travel is slow with the road conditions.
If you would like to follow the live outage map, you may do so with the link below. We know time is of the essence with these temperatures and we thank you for your patience.
Live Outage Map: https://electricoutage.ci.lubbock.tx.us/gridvu/
