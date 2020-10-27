More Winter Travel issues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We will likely see the heaviest precipitation so far with this winter storm system overnight into mid-day Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the area with an Ice Storm Warning for areas along and east of the caprock toward north central Texas.
Freezing rain, sleet and snow will move back into the region overnight with mostly snow likely in the Lubbock to Plainview areas and to the west and northwest.
Models indicate a potential of freezing rain, rain, sleet and snow moving across the area tonight and ending over most of the area tomorrow by afternoon.
The greatest chance of snow in excess of 4-6 inches will be the northwest South Plains. In Lubbock to Plainview the snow, wintry mix could produce between 2 to 4 inches of the combination and lead to continued icy roads for the region.
Snow will continue in the northwest and northern South Plains and the panhandle areas into mid day tomorrow.
As the storm moves out the precipitation will go with it leaving slightly warmer afternoon temps for the area.
There could be some sunshine back in the southwest region tomorrow afternoon but most of the are will stay cloudy.
It will be warmer with sunshine on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.