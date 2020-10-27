Overnight ice causes power outages throughout South Plains

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as outages numbers continue to come in.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Power companies throughout the South Plains have been working overnight to restore services to its customers.
Lubbock Power & Light says tree limbs have been falling on power lines throughout the city. In an updated provided around 3:30 a.m. LP&L was working on restoring power to around 3,600 customers.
Outages have also popped up in other parts of the South Plains.
South Plains Electric Coop shows more than 250 of its customers are currently without power. The majority are in areas south of Lubbock, between Ropesville and Woodrow.
SPEC is also showing some outages in areas between Lubbock and the Roosevelt school district.
Lyntegar Electric Cooperative shows nearly 500 customers are without power throughout areas in Hockley, Lynn, Terry and Dawson counties. Crews have been assigned to those areas and are currently trying to restore power there.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.