Plainview man killed in Swisher County crash, Tulia man seriously injured

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man was killed in a weather-related crash Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Kress in Swisher County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 68-year-old Tommy Day was driving westbound on FM 928.
Another vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Eric Ramirez, was traveling eastbound.
Ramirez’s vehicle lost control on the icy roadway and crossed over the center stripe into westbound traffic.
The two vehicles crashed head on.
Ramirez was injured and taken to Plainview Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Ramirez was wearing a seatbelt.
Day died on the scene. DPS says Day was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
