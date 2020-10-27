Traffic: Slaton PD blocks off Highway 84

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Police Department has closed off Highway 84 until further notice.
Driving conditions on that highway continue to become more dangerous. The department sent out a notice overnight and said first-responders have been working that area for hours.
“An officer just described the highway to me as a skating rink. Avoid avoid avoid,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.
A road conditions map from the Texas Department of Transportation shows all major roadways throughout the South Plains have ice on them.
A link to that map can be found here: DriveTexas.Org.
TxDOT also has crews working 12-hours shifts to treat major roadways to stop ice from forming. However, drivers should still use extra precautions on the road and allow more time.
