Weather does not affect elections operations, early voting, essential functions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to the Inclement Winter Weather conditions, Lubbock County announces the Following:
- All essential functions such as Law Enforcement Operations, Detention Center Operations, Elections Operations, Facilities Operations and Public Works Operations will operate at normal hours and operations.
- Because Voting is an Essential Function, Early Voting Site are not affected by this delay.
- All other County Offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
With the extreme winter weather conditions, we encourage citizens to stay at home if possible and to drive with extreme caution if you have to travel today.
For more information, please contact the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management at (806) 775-7300.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.