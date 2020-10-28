Austin McNamara’s record breaking punt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday evening when the Red Raiders beat West Virginia, trending all over social media was Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara.
Late in the the third quarter of a tie game, Texas Tech punted from their own 13 and West Virginia expect good field position.
Aided by the West Texas wind, McNamara’s punt hit at the West Virginia 22 and bounced into the End Zone for an 87 yard punt. McNamara had no idea what he had done.
“I got hit and I really had no idea where it went honestly because I was laying on the ground. I was hoping it was going to be good. I looked up and it was still going and I was like Oh that’s got to be good.”
It was great. The 87 yard punt broke the Red Raiders single game record for the longest punt which was 85 yards set in 1945 by R.W. Moyers. McNamara was talked about all over Social Media.
“I made a joke I can retire now. It was really cool. It makes me want to work harder. I got a lot of texts, DMs and phone calls. Punters don’t get a lot of love at times.”
Even the ESPN2 announcers raved about it “Oh this one, getting some help from the West Texas Wind and McNamara flips the field. I don’t think I’ve been that excited for a punt. That’s an 87 yard punt.”
Texas Tech Coach Matt Wells made sure to credit McNamara in his Monday news conference, hoping to see it again when the Red Raiders host Oklahoma 7pm Saturday night.
“Austin McNamara hits an 87 yard punt. I mean pretty good chance were never going to see that again. I guess unless it happens Saturday Night in Lubbock with the South Wind. It may happen again. What a punt. That gives a new definition to flipping the field.”
McNamara says his longest punt in high school came his Junior year and it was 73 or 74 yards.
There’s a new Austin Powers! Yeah Baby and it’s Austin McNamara!
