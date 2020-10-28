Cold night but warmer Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Roads will continue to have icy spots over the central and northern South Plains through tonight, especially after sunset. Temperatures have moved above freezing but will fall to freezing or below from Lubbock north into the panhandle.
The upper level low will slowly move across the region overnight into early Thursday. Precipitation will likely move out of the early in the early to mid-morning period on the South Plains.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect through tomorrow morning where additional accumulations of snow and wintry mix will continue.
You will notice another surge of gusty northerly winds early this evening as another surge of cold air moves into the region.
Thursday will bring a return of sunshine to most of the region and warmer temperatures. I expect 40s and 50s back on the South Plains tomorrow, except in the northwest areas where snow will remain in place.
Finally, Friday will bring more sunshine and warmer temps just in time for the weekend.
We can expect 60s and 70s for the area by Friday and Saturday afternoons, except northwest where it will remain cooler.
