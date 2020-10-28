Crews are working around the clock to restore power

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands of customers are without power after the recent freezing weather, but crews are working around the clock to keep up with the high demand.
Nearly 15,000 Xcel customers, 1,000 Lubbock Power and Light customers and the city of Idalou are without power this evening and possibly into tomorrow morning.
Matt Rose with LP&L said several days below freezing have provided no relief for crews or customers.
“This has probably been the most substantial ice storm that we have seen in Lubbock in recent memory," Rose said. “We would restore power to some folks and then we would see the same number of people go down.”
Wes Reeves, Xcel power spokesperson, said nearly 100 power poles are out and they are prioritizing large affected areas.
“I cant really give an estimated time for restoration until we have every outage assigned and the outages stop coming in," Reeves said.
However, Xcel is getting more crews on the scene from their New Mexico and Colorado areas. Crews for both power companies have been working around the clock for several days. Rose asks customers to be patient as crews continue to work quickly, but safely in these winter conditions.
“We cant have someone working more than 16 consecutive hours and you wouldn’t want that because you wouldn’t want someone behind your home who is going on days without sleep, making a mistake," Rose said.
If you are an Xcel customer, be sure to make them aware as soon as you can. If you are an LP &L customer, you don’t need to call because the new smart meters immediately alert crews.
For people trying to keep warm tonight, do not place a generator inside your home and do not use a gas stove for warmth.
