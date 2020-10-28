KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Oreo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Oreo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Oreo is a 2.5-year-old shepherd mix who has been with the shelter for about 1.5 weeks.
He is housebroken and knows basic commands. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Oreo’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 28, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
