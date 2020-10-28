Lubbock Fire Rescue releases name of pilot killed in Lubbock plane crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue have released the name of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Lubbock on Monday.
The pilot, 69-year-old Donald Eakin of Hallsville, Texas, was piloting a single engine Cessna Centurion just before 4 p.m. in icy conditions when the plane went down in a residential area. He was the only person on board.
The crash happened at 37th Street and Avenue A.
When the plane crashed, it caught on fire. No other injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, aside from a fence.
Initial reports from the FAA state a single-engine Cessna Centurion crashed while on approach to Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport after departing from Belen, New Mexico.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
*Editors Note: Lubbock Fire Rescue corrected the age of the pilot. The story now reflects his correct age.
