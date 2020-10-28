Thousands more without power as wintery conditions continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thousands more customers with energy companies across the South Plains are without power this morning as wintry conditions continue.
Ice forming on tree limbs and power lines are the cause of most of the outages. Power outages should be expected throughout the day as more wintry precipitation continues.
At the height of outages Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, LP&L reported more than 3,000 of its customers were in the dark. The company said it expects crews to work well into the morning hours to restore power and fix damaged equipment.
South Plains Electric Cooperative also expects crews to continue to work into the morning hours. It had more than 7,000 customers without power in areas mainly east of Lubbock.
Rural areas in the west and southern areas of Lubbock are also being majorly impacted. Lyntegar Electric Cooperative, which serves Lynn, Terry and Garza counties, is reporting thousands of outages as well.
It has been able to restore services to some of its customers. But the company expects outages to last well into the Wednesday morning hours.
