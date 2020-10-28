Traffic: LPD makes additional road closures as winter weather continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has closed more roads in Lubbock as wintry weather continues to create hazardous road conditions.
- Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289
- Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289
- West Loop 289 flyover to Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound
- Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street flyover both directions
- 4th Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover
- South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover
- Broadway from Avenue E to Avenue A
In addition, the following intersections are currently without power, and the traffic signals are blacked out:
- 69th Street and Slide Road
- 19th Street and Boston Avenue
Additional road closures may also be announced throughout the day.
