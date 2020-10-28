Traffic: LPD makes additional road closures as winter weather continues

By KCBD Staff | October 28, 2020 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:26 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has closed more roads in Lubbock as wintry weather continues to create hazardous road conditions.

  • Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289
  • Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289
  • West Loop 289 flyover to Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound
  • Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street flyover both directions
  • 4th Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover
  • South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover
  • Broadway from Avenue E to Avenue A

In addition, the following intersections are currently without power, and the traffic signals are blacked out:

  • 69th Street and Slide Road
  • 19th Street and Boston Avenue

Additional road closures may also be announced throughout the day.

