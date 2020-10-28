Winter weather, ice to continue throughout morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning, light wintry showers will continue. That may include snow flurries and drizzle or freezing drizzle. Drive with care, as patches of water, slush and ice remain on area roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of the area until 1 p.m. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for the far-eastern viewing area until 1 p.m., too.
This afternoon, occasional rain showers with snow is possible in the northern viewing area. It will be cloudy but not as cold with a very chilly breeze.
A high of 38 is predicated.
Drier and warmer weather is ahead in the coming days.
