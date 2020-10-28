Winter Weather and Warmer Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory has replaced the Winter Storm Warning for the South Plains. The Ice Storm Warning has been cancelled. The potential for widespread precipitation is diminishing, with drier and warmer weather in my forecast.
The Winter Weather Advisory includes all but the far southern row of counties in the KCBD viewing area. Issued by the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, it is schedule to expire at 1:00 this afternoon.
I’ll be back with more a little while!
