Day 3: Over 17,000 customers still without power across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As crews work around the clock to restore power, over 17,000 customers still remain without power three days after a strong winter storm began to blow through the South Plains.
As crews work through the night and into Thursday morning, South Plains Electric Cooperative reports crews were able to restore power to over 1,600 residential customers in Lubbock and surrounding areas and 130 customers in the Rolling Plains area and are anticipating a very productive day today.
South Plains Electric Cooperative has seven crews working all over the Lubbock area today, 3 crews working in Spur and 2 crews working in Childress. Today’s work will focus on replacing the more than 200 damaged poles across their service area.
As of Wednesday morning, Xcel Energy reports 5,330 customers without power, South Plains Electric Cooperative reports 8,375 customers affected, Lyntegar Electric Cooperative reports 3,543 customers out, and Lubbock Power & Light reports 211 customers without power.
Including the Amarillo region, Xcel Energy reports near 41,000 customers are without power.
Xcel Energy states heavy icing on Tuesday combined with last evening’s snow and wind have damaged more than 100 power line structures on key lines delivering power into the communities, and crews will need to rebuild these lines before power can be completely restored. Estimated restoration times are not yet available, but the company expects to make good progress today now that the weather system has moved out of the area.
Take a look at power outage maps here:
Ice forming on tree limbs, power lines, and falling trees branches are the causes of most of the outages.
KCBD will continue to provide updates on power being restored as more information is received.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.