Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, numerous electric companies continue to send crews to restore power in-and-around Lubbock.
- Some companies have said the outages are the worst seen in about 20 years.
- Take a look at current outages here: Lubbock Power & Light, Xcel Energy, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Lyntegar Electric Cooperative
Lubbock added 673 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.
- The City of Lubbock said the extra cases were from a backlog and did not get reported previously.
- That brings the number of active cases to nearly 3,300 with 243 people in the hospital.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 673 new cases, 7 additional deaths, hospitalization rate at 19.97%
Lubbock city leaders are taking more steps to stop the spread of COVID.
- Mayor Dan Pope is expected to stop approving outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.
- The city could also start fining people for not wearing masks.
- Read more here: Serious concerns about hospital capacity at COVID Town Hall
A bankruptcy court approved a motion to allow nearly 1,500 Reagor-Dykes customers to file claims for possible compensation.
- The court also ordered U.S. Marshals to collect more than $49 million Bart Reagor owes to Ford Motor Credit.
- Read more here: Victims of fraud can soon make claims for potential compensation
Tropical Storm Zeta is making its way across the Southeast.
- The storm made landfall on Wednesday night, as a Category 2 hurricane.
- It caused widespread damage in New Orleans before quickly moving into Mississippi.
- Read more here: Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast
