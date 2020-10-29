Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Power outages still plague South Plains, Lubbock sees highest COVID count, hospitalization spike concerns city

By Michael Cantu | October 29, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, numerous electric companies continue to send crews to restore power in-and-around Lubbock.

Lubbock added 673 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.

Lubbock city leaders are taking more steps to stop the spread of COVID.

A bankruptcy court approved a motion to allow nearly 1,500 Reagor-Dykes customers to file claims for possible compensation.

Tropical Storm Zeta is making its way across the Southeast.

