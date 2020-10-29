Hockley County reports 7 COVID deaths on Thursday, all from Lynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge reported seven new deaths of Hockley County residents related to COVID-19 on Thursday, all residents at Lynwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.
Judge Baldridge said the recent deaths involved three residents between the ages of 90 and 100 years old, three residents between the ages of 80 and 90 years old, and one resident between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.
She also reported she had not received a new case count from the Department of State Health Services yet due to power outages at their Lubbock office.
Hockley County currently has 645 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 355 recoveries, 17 deaths and 273 active cases.
