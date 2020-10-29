Different restrictions on outdoor gatherings between city, county of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When it comes to outdoor gatherings, city and county residents will be living under different rules come Nov. 1.
The City of Lubbock will return to limited outdoor gatherings on Nov. 1, as encouraged in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order 32.
Now, with continuing high rates of hospitalization, Mayor Dan Pope announced that outdoor gatherings in the City of Lubbock will be limited to less than 10 people, unless authorized by the mayor.
Events such as camps, public and private schools, adult and youth sporting events, drive-in concerts, movies and religious services are exempt from this rule.
This Friday and Saturday are the last two days bigger groups will be able to get together inside city limits.
Governor Abbott’s Executive Order 32, issued in early October, said outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people were banned unless authorized by a city mayor or County Judge. Mayor Pope let big outdoor gatherings continue, until now.
However, outdoor gatherings in unincorporated areas of Lubbock County can continue in bigger groups, because Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish says he is sticking to the guidelines he set in July.
"On July 6, I said ‘We approve of all of those gatherings as long as they follow those CDC guidelines.’ That order is still in place.”
Judge Parrish says he does not want to make individual decisions about which groups can and cannot meet. He says big outdoor gatherings are already happening with safety protocols.
“Texas Tech has gatherings of 15,000 on a Saturday and as long as they are using those CDC protocols, they are approved to gather together,” Parrish said.
Judge Parrish and the City of Lubbock are both encouraging people to follow CDC protocols, especially with regards to wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing your hands.
