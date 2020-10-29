KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Red

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Red, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Red is a 6-year-old red and white heeler mix who arrived at the shelter almost two weeks ago.
He was surrendered by his owners by no fault of his own. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Red’s adoption fees for Thursday, Oct. 29, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Oreo
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.