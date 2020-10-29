Mexican citizen living in Seminole federally indicted for online solicitation of a minor

Mexican citizen living in Seminole federally indicted for online solicitation of a minor
Isack Weibe Fehr (Source: LCDC)
By KCBD Staff | October 29, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 2:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isack Weibe Fehr, 45, of Seminole has been federally indicted on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

Fehr is on a hold for immigration/customs and a hold for US Marshals.

The federal indictment says on Sept. 5, 2020 to Sept, 29, 2020, Fehr used a cell phone to entice a juvenile to engage in sexual activity.

Fehr will have to forfeit his cell phone

A motion has been filed to keep Fehr in custody for the following reason:

  • Federal court documents say Fehr is not a citizen of the United States and is not lawfully admitted for permanent residence
  • This is an offense for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment or death
  • There is a serious risk the defendant will flee
  • Safety of another person and the community
  • He may flee
  • And he may pose a danger to any other person in the community

Isack Weibe Fehr is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $15,000.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.