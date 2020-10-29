Mexican citizen living in Seminole federally indicted for online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isack Weibe Fehr, 45, of Seminole has been federally indicted on charges of online solicitation of a minor.
Fehr is on a hold for immigration/customs and a hold for US Marshals.
The federal indictment says on Sept. 5, 2020 to Sept, 29, 2020, Fehr used a cell phone to entice a juvenile to engage in sexual activity.
Fehr will have to forfeit his cell phone
A motion has been filed to keep Fehr in custody for the following reason:
- Federal court documents say Fehr is not a citizen of the United States and is not lawfully admitted for permanent residence
- This is an offense for which the maximum sentence is life imprisonment or death
- There is a serious risk the defendant will flee
- Safety of another person and the community
- He may flee
- And he may pose a danger to any other person in the community
Isack Weibe Fehr is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $15,000.
