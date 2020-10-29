Power restored in Crosbyton after days in the dark

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The lights are mostly back on in Crosbyton, after lingering power outages left residents in the dark and in the cold.
Crews with Xcel Energy have been working since late Tuesday night to restore power to the town of more than 1,600.
“They called people from Colorado and New Mexico out,” Crosbyton Mayor Dusty Cornelius, said. “And (Wednesday) night they called another 300 additional crew members out to help.”
Town leadership has had to deal with multiple issues as crews have worked to restore power to the town. A water main broke, the generator to the town’s sewer main went out and cables for other generators were stolen.
For now, most of the lights are on and things can get back to normal. The next step is mass cleanup of fallen tree branches that broke under the weight of ice.
Crosbyton will have rolloff dumpsters at 601 East Main St. for all residents to use this weekend, to clear out broken branches and other debris. Those who are elderly or physically unable can call City Hall at 806-675-2301 to get anything removed.
“There’s going to be more problems when it comes on,” Cornelius said. “You got to get it on and then deal with the issues as they come.”
