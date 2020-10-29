Rebounding temperatures!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a difference a day can make. There are no winter weather highlights - warnings, advisories, or watches - for the KCBD viewing area. In addition, it’s going to get warmer. This afternoon will be quite a bit warmer than recent days, tomorrow much warmer, and Halloween above average high temperatures.
The strongest winds are behind us. Overnight gusts between 50 and 60 mph were recorded. Still, this morning will be on the windy side.
This morning a few clouds, windy, and cold. This afternoon mostly sunny, winds gradually diminishing, and warmer. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Most of the area see highs from about 50 to 55 degrees.
Check back here in a little bit. I’ll be adding much more to this story. I’ll include my outlook for Saturday, which is Game Day and Halloween.
