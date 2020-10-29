Texas Tech Dia de los Muertos event cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Tech International Cultural Center has decided given the current COVID-19 challenges facing Lubbock, and the decision by the City of Lubbock to not approve outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, to cancel this year’s Dia de Los Muertos celebration scheduled for Friday, October 30.
The International Cultural Center invites you to visit the Dia de Los Muertos Virtual Gallery here and enjoy the incredible art work from local artists and the stunning photographs from the Hutchinson Middle School students.
The International Cultural Center looks forward to celebrating Dia de los Muertos with you next year.
If you have any question about the Dia de Los Muertos gallery or event, please contact Dr. Joan Williamson.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.