Texas Tech to host 73rd Annual Rodeo at Cook’s Garage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Rodeo Association will host it’s 73rd Annual Rodeo October 29-31.
General admission is $10 a person per night with October 29, being College Night where students get in free with a student ID.
October 30, will be First Responder Night with free entry for all first responders.
October 31, is Kids Night where they will also get in free and be able to participate in Trailer Treats!
The Texas Tech Rodeo Team competes in the Southwest region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Each school within the region puts on a separate rodeo with Texas Tech having the largest in the nation with approximately 700 entries annually.
The Texas Tech Rodeo Association began in 1947 and has hosted a rodeo every year since. As such, it is steeped in tradition with some team members being third generation members.
This is year the rodeo will be held at Cooks Garage, in Lubbock, located at 11002 Highway 87.
Visit the Cooks Garage website for more information about dates and entry fees https://cooksgarage.us/texas-tech-rodeo/
Additionally, there will be events along with the rodeo that will include a Rope & Stroke Team Roping, Cornhole Tournament, Barrel Racing, and Calf Roping Jackpots.
These events will commence with a team roping, a part of the Rope and Stoke event. The Rope and Stoke event will have a threeman team with only two needed for team roping. An 18-hole game of golf follows on October 24th at 9 a.m. with awards at 7 p.m. at Cooks Garage.
The cost is $600 a team with 36 team spots, entry is due by Monday October 19.
Following Team Roping on October 23, the American Cornhole Organization will host a Cornhole Tournament. Entry is $50 a team (two players) – cash only, there is space for 32 teams.
The morning of October 24, at 8:30 a.m. the books open for the Barrel Racing Jackpot. 9-11 a.m. exhibition and at Noon the racing starts, first with youth.
Children 12 and under is $35 an entry, open entry is $50, exhibition entry is $5, and office is $10.
The Calf Roping Jackpot will begin October 25, at 9 a.m., breakaway begins at 10 a.m. with tiedown to follow but not before Noon. Open entry is $350 a person with a 70% payback.
The Ranch Rodeo will begin October 29, with calf branding starting at 6 p.m.
October 30, Double Mugging will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a Casey Donahew concert at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday October 31, is Rescue Race at 6 p.m. Restless Heart will perform at 9 p.m. following the rodeo.
Following is the complete schedule of events:
10/23 Rope and Stroke Team Roping
6 p.m. at Cooks Garage
Cornhole Tournament After team roping
10/24 Rope and Stroke 18 holes
9 a.m. at Shadow Hill
Barrel Racing Jackpot
8:30 – noon books open 9 – 11 a.m. exhibition
Noon race starts with youth first
Rope and Stroke awards
7 p.m. at Cooks Garage
10/25 Calf Roping Jackpot
9 a.m. books open
10 a.m. breakaway Tie-down to follow, but will not start until noon
10/29 – College Night (free with ID)
Ranch Rodeo Calf Branding
10/30 – First Responder night (free)
Ranch Rodeo Double Mugging
8:30 p.m. Casey Donahew concert
10/31 – Kids Get in Free (trailer treats for kids!)
Ranch Rodeo Rescue Race
9 p.m. Restless Heart concert
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.