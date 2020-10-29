United Supermarkets helps Lubbock Impact feed families in honor of Rory Thomas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - United Supermarkets team members joined forces with Lubbock Impact to donate food and time to the Lubbock Community. It was all done in honor of the late Rory Thomas, who was the executive director of Lubbock Impact.
Thomas was a founding member of Lubbock impact and also responsible for expanding the services of the organization. What started as a soup kitchen is now an organization that helps people with many things from medical care to clothing.
Donating meals for 260 families, Jason Pace, Lubbock Impact board president and United Supermarkets team member, said this was something the company wanted to do to remember Thomas. He said she was a very special member of the West Texas community.
“Rory was an unstoppable force for good in the community,” Pace said. “Lubbock Impact’s mission of transforming lives, renewing minds, and educating families was Rory’s vision. She cared deeply about not only meeting people’s needs but trying to help them find a better way forward. Rory is irreplaceable but Lubbock Impact will continue to try and point people towards faith in Jesus Christ by meeting their physical needs just as Rory did so elegantly for more than a decade. Rory’s unshakable faith was on display till the very end. She will be missed.”
The donation from United Supermarkets included reusable bags, enchilada casseroles, bags of salad/bottles of dressing and bags of deli tortilla chips for more than 1,500 people.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.