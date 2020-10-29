United Supermarkets helps Lubbock Impact feed families in honor of Rory Thomas

“Rory was an unstoppable force for good in the community,” Pace said. “Lubbock Impact’s mission of transforming lives, renewing minds, and educating families was Rory’s vision. She cared deeply about not only meeting people’s needs but trying to help them find a better way forward. Rory is irreplaceable but Lubbock Impact will continue to try and point people towards faith in Jesus Christ by meeting their physical needs just as Rory did so elegantly for more than a decade. Rory’s unshakable faith was on display till the very end. She will be missed.”