Update on Idalou Football Tragedy

That’s why friends and family are throwing a Tanner Cook Benefit on Saturday, November 7, to raise money for that treatment. With Covid 19 safety measures in mind, you can enjoy a dance with live music and food trucks at the Schillings barn at 9305 NCR 3300. If you can’t get out there for the fun, you can still bid on auction items or buy raffle tickets online. There are some amazing items up for grabs, including 2 Southwest Airline tickets anywhere in the continental U.S. Admission is $20 for adults.