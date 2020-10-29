Update on Idalou Football Tragedy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Remember Tanner Cook, the 17 year old from Idalou who suffered a traumatic brain injury during a football playoff game in 2008? After years of physical therapy, Tanner has improved, but still suffers short term memory issues and has difficulty walking.
Now, Tanner has learned of a revolutionary treatment at the Neuro Recovery Institute in Florida.
It includes a series of 4 injections that are nearly $10,000 each.
That’s why friends and family are throwing a Tanner Cook Benefit on Saturday, November 7, to raise money for that treatment. With Covid 19 safety measures in mind, you can enjoy a dance with live music and food trucks at the Schillings barn at 9305 NCR 3300. If you can’t get out there for the fun, you can still bid on auction items or buy raffle tickets online. There are some amazing items up for grabs, including 2 Southwest Airline tickets anywhere in the continental U.S. Admission is $20 for adults.
