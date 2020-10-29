Warmer Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Sunny skies and warmer temps returned to the area today with highs in the 50s for most of the region.
More that warmer and sunny weather as we move toward the weekend. It will move into the mid 60s for highs tomorrow in the central South Plains.
Lubbock’s high for Thursday was 59 degrees under sunny skies. The city did record a wind gust of 50 mph early in the morning following the passage of a cold front.
Winds will not be an issue tomorrow as they will be lite in the morning and turn to the southwest at 10-20 mph in the afternoon.
For Saturday, sunny and mid 70s followed by a cooler evening as wind turn back to the north at 10-20 mph just in time for Trick or Treaters.
Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cooler as highs fall back to 55 to 60 degrees in Lubbock and surrounding communities.
