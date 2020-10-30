The City of Lubbock: COVID safety tips for Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year, Halloween may look a little bit different due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. As all the guys and ghouls across the South Plains prepare, here are some safety tips you can do if you plan to go trick or treating this weekend, provided by the City of Lubbock’s Stay Safe! Program.
For trick or treaters, the City Of Lubbock says:
*masks are required for everyone over the age of ten years old whenever social distancing is not possible. A costume mask may not be sufficient as a protective facial covering.
*one person should be handing out candy. No shared bowls or bags to grab from.
*limit the group to 10 people or less
*practice safe social distancing and sanitize hands often.
The City says for trunk or treat events, any event should have completed an application and submitted to the city. The event should follow the same guidelines and must also:
*Minimum of two parking spaces between each car
*one group at a time at each vehicle, each group no more than 10 people.
*event should have hand sanitizing stations throughout the event area.
You can find a list of approved events on the City of Lubbock’s website, click here.
