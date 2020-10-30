Day 4: Over 8,000 customers still without power across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As crews continue to work around the clock to restore power, over 8,000 customers still remain without power four days after a strong winter storm began to blow through the South Plains.
As crews worked through the night and into Friday morning, South Plains Electric Cooperative reports crews were able to restore power to over 1,052 residential customers in Lubbock and surrounding area.
SPEC has seven construction crews working all over the Lubbock area today, three crews working in Spur and two crews working in Childress. Today’s work will continue to focus on getting residential and livestock meters back up. They hope to have 90% of the residential members back up by Saturday.
As of Friday morning, Xcel Energy reports 2,019 customers without power, South Plains Electric Cooperative reports 4,242 customers affected, Lyntegar Electric Cooperative reports 1,683 customers currently out, and Lubbock Power & Light reports only 3 customers are without power.
Xcel Energy states heavy icing on Tuesday combined with last evening’s snow and wind have damaged more than 100 power line structures on key lines delivering power into the communities, and crews will need to rebuild these lines before power can be completely restored.
Take a look at power outage maps here:
