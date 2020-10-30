Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock is preparing to restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.
- There will be exceptions for schools, sporting events and religious services.
- The restrictions will go into effect on Sunday, so no events scheduled for Saturday will be affected.
Different restrictions on outdoor gatherings between city, county of Lubbock
Today is the final day of early voting in Texas for the Nov. 3 election.
- More than 5,000 people voted Thursday in Lubbock County. So far, more than 88,000 people have voted.
- The polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in most places.
COVID-19: Lubbock reports 281 new cases, 7 additional deaths, hospitalization rate at 20.41%
Texas Tech will host No. 24 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium.
- The Sooners are coming off a win over TCU, while the Red Raiders hope for a win on Halloween night.
Hurricane Zeta is being blamed for at least six deaths across the deep South.
- The storm damaged homes, tossed boats and toppled trees.
- Zeta also knocked out power to more than 2 million customers in seven states.
Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead
