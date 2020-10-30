Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Today is last day of early voting, new COVID restrictions go in place, Texas Tech to play Oklahoma

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | October 30, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:54 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock is preparing to restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

Today is the final day of early voting in Texas for the Nov. 3 election.

Texas Tech will host No. 24 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

  • The Sooners are coming off a win over TCU, while the Red Raiders hope for a win on Halloween night.

Hurricane Zeta is being blamed for at least six deaths across the deep South.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.