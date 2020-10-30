End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 30

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 30 (Part 1)
By Pete Christy | October 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Anton 78, Amherst 54

Lockney 54, Roscoe 20

New Home 50, Bovina 31

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 30 (Part 2)

Roosevelt 26, Coahoma 20

SpringLake-Earth 78, Nazareth 67

Abernathy 34, Stanton 18

Dalhart 42, Muleshoe 21

Olton 48, West Texas 42

Highland Park 46, Dimmitt 0

White Deer 74, Valley 34

Wilson 80, Loop 74

Paducah 49, Northside 0

Canadian 70, Tulia 0

Ira 68, Hermleigh 21

Shallowater 42, Slaton 6

Sweetwater 48, Monahans 32

Denver City 56, Kermit 24

Odessa Permian 36, Frenship 27

Pecos 21, Snyder 7

Spearman 42, Friona 22

Borden County 62, O’Donnell 16

Coronado 70, Palo Duro 6

Perryton 28, Seminole 14

Smyer 56, Sudan 19

New Deal 42, Floydada 14

Lubbock-Cooper 42, Plainview 6

Bushland 35, Littlefield 24

Panhandle 56, Farwell 21

Knox City 86, Spur 38

Estacado 41, Levelland 24

Meadow 52, Whiteface 16

All Saints 42, San Jacinto 36

Trinity Christian 28, Temple Christian 8

Sundown 53, Tahoka 0

Jayton 52, Patton Springs 7

Post 83, Hale Center 0

McCamey 56, Plains 6

Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 12

Lubbock Christian 22, Willow Park 20

Groom 2, Silverton 0 (forfeit)

Motley County 2, Southland 0 (forfeit)

Wildorado 2, Hart 0 (forfeit)

Lazbuddie 2, Cotton Center 0 (forfeit)

Idalou 2, Reagan County 0 (forfeit)

Lamesa 2, Brownfield 0 (forfeit)

Crosbyton vs Ralls (canceled)

Lubbock vs Tascosa (canceled)

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.