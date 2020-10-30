End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Oct. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Anton 78, Amherst 54
Lockney 54, Roscoe 20
New Home 50, Bovina 31
Roosevelt 26, Coahoma 20
SpringLake-Earth 78, Nazareth 67
Abernathy 34, Stanton 18
Dalhart 42, Muleshoe 21
Olton 48, West Texas 42
Highland Park 46, Dimmitt 0
White Deer 74, Valley 34
Wilson 80, Loop 74
Paducah 49, Northside 0
Canadian 70, Tulia 0
Ira 68, Hermleigh 21
Shallowater 42, Slaton 6
Sweetwater 48, Monahans 32
Denver City 56, Kermit 24
Odessa Permian 36, Frenship 27
Pecos 21, Snyder 7
Spearman 42, Friona 22
Borden County 62, O’Donnell 16
Coronado 70, Palo Duro 6
Perryton 28, Seminole 14
Smyer 56, Sudan 19
New Deal 42, Floydada 14
Lubbock-Cooper 42, Plainview 6
Bushland 35, Littlefield 24
Panhandle 56, Farwell 21
Knox City 86, Spur 38
Estacado 41, Levelland 24
Meadow 52, Whiteface 16
All Saints 42, San Jacinto 36
Trinity Christian 28, Temple Christian 8
Sundown 53, Tahoka 0
Jayton 52, Patton Springs 7
Post 83, Hale Center 0
McCamey 56, Plains 6
Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 12
Lubbock Christian 22, Willow Park 20
Groom 2, Silverton 0 (forfeit)
Motley County 2, Southland 0 (forfeit)
Wildorado 2, Hart 0 (forfeit)
Lazbuddie 2, Cotton Center 0 (forfeit)
Idalou 2, Reagan County 0 (forfeit)
Lamesa 2, Brownfield 0 (forfeit)
Crosbyton vs Ralls (canceled)
Lubbock vs Tascosa (canceled)
