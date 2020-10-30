Georgetown transfer Mac McClung cleared to play this season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After committing to Texas Tech back in May, the NCAA finally granted Georgetown transfer Mac McClung’s waiver to be eligible this upcoming season for Texas Tech men’s basketball team.
The 6-2 guard spent two years with the Hoyas averaging 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block a game last season as a Sophomore. In his Freshman season at Georgetown, McClung averaged 13 points a game.
McClung is expected to play a big role for Chris Beard’s 2020-2021 team, that includes other big name transfers in Wichita State’s Jamarius Burton and VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva.
