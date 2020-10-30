Halloween drive-thru event to be held in East Lubbock

Halloween drive-thru event to be held in East Lubbock
Home Ministries (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff | October 30, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 1:52 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home Ministries, a non-profit organization in East Lubbock, will be holding a drive-thru Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.

Home Ministries says the purpose of this event is to help unite the community. The Home Ministries mission is to move economically and emotionally, by building connections to strengthen the East Lubbock community, one household at time.

They will be handing out candy and handing out groceries to lend a hand up to neighbors in need.

THIS SATURDAY—HOME and our incredible partners are lending a hand to our neighbors during this difficult season. Drive...

Posted by HOME Ministries Lubbock on Thursday, October 29, 2020

The event will be held at 406 Zenith Ave.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.