Halloween drive-thru event to be held in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home Ministries, a non-profit organization in East Lubbock, will be holding a drive-thru Halloween event Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.
Home Ministries says the purpose of this event is to help unite the community. The Home Ministries mission is to move economically and emotionally, by building connections to strengthen the East Lubbock community, one household at time.
They will be handing out candy and handing out groceries to lend a hand up to neighbors in need.
The event will be held at 406 Zenith Ave.
