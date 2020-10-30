KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wedo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wedo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Wedo is a 4-year-old pit mix who has been with the shelter for about two weeks.
All he wants is a comfortable place that is not too loud. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Wedo’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
