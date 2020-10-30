LPD & FBI Investigating Armored Truck Robbery

The driver of the armored truck arrived at BBVA Bank to restock the ATM. After finishing restocking, he left the locked room with a duffel bag with the leftover cash from the previous restocking. As he approached the armored truck and was reaching for the key, he felt what he believed was a firearm press into his back and the suspect told him to open the truck doors. The driver complied, and the suspect forced the driver to enter the truck, and the suspect grabbed the duffel bag with the cash.