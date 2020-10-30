2 Lubbock men arrested in El Paso gang drug investigation

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, in collaboration with local law enforcement partners, have arrested 17 people on state charges and other crimes after a nine-month investigation that initially targeted members and associates of the Interstate Mafia/Artistas Asesinos gang. (Source: Foto de archivo CBS 7)
By KCBD Staff | October 30, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock men were arrested, along with 15 others, during a nine month criminal investigation targeting members and associates of the Interstate Mafia/Artistas Asesinos gang.

The Lubbock men have been identified as 47-year-old David Rangel and 33-year-old Alejandro Montalvo.

Charges for the 17 arrested include engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and weapons possession.

The investigation resulted in 15 weapons, various drugs, four vehicles and cash being seized.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Police Department.

All 17 were booked into the Elo Paso County Jail or were already in custody.

The following individuals were arrested and/or charged:

David Rangel, 47, of Lubbock, Texas

Alejandro Montalvo, 33, of Lubbock, Texas

Michael Zamora, 28, of El Paso

Armando Stevens, 39, of El Paso

Raymond Acosta, 32, of El Paso

Dennis Ramos, 47, of El Paso

Jimmy Martinez, 33, of El Paso

Victoria Garcia, 35, of El Paso

Samantha Vasquez, 26, of El Paso

Amanda San Roman, 32, of El Paso

Kassandra Townsley, 23, of El Paso

Nicholas Smith, 41, of El Paso, Texas

Jajaira Alvarado, 30, of Las Cruces, New Mexico

Regina Ybarra, 33, of El Paso

Travis Kellar, 25, of El Paso

Margarita Levario, 48, of El Paso

Noel Taylor, 49, of El Paso

