2 Lubbock men arrested in El Paso gang drug investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock men were arrested, along with 15 others, during a nine month criminal investigation targeting members and associates of the Interstate Mafia/Artistas Asesinos gang.
The Lubbock men have been identified as 47-year-old David Rangel and 33-year-old Alejandro Montalvo.
Charges for the 17 arrested include engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, and weapons possession.
The investigation resulted in 15 weapons, various drugs, four vehicles and cash being seized.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Police Department.
All 17 were booked into the Elo Paso County Jail or were already in custody.
The following individuals were arrested and/or charged:
David Rangel, 47, of Lubbock, Texas
Alejandro Montalvo, 33, of Lubbock, Texas
Michael Zamora, 28, of El Paso
Armando Stevens, 39, of El Paso
Raymond Acosta, 32, of El Paso
Dennis Ramos, 47, of El Paso
Jimmy Martinez, 33, of El Paso
Victoria Garcia, 35, of El Paso
Samantha Vasquez, 26, of El Paso
Amanda San Roman, 32, of El Paso
Kassandra Townsley, 23, of El Paso
Nicholas Smith, 41, of El Paso, Texas
Jajaira Alvarado, 30, of Las Cruces, New Mexico
Regina Ybarra, 33, of El Paso
Travis Kellar, 25, of El Paso
Margarita Levario, 48, of El Paso
Noel Taylor, 49, of El Paso
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.