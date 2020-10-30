South Plains forecast for a busy weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday brought quite a warm up. Today will be quite a bit warmer. And tomorrow much warmer. It is, however, the time of year an occasional cold front moves through the KCBD viewing area. The next one is in sight.
This morning mostly sunny with very little wind, cold but an improvement over every other morning this week. Friday morning lows are in the 30s.
This afternoon mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and warm. Winds will become southerly at about 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.
Tonight skies will continue mostly fair, winds will remain light, and temperatures will cool into the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow is Saturday, Game Day, and Halloween. It’s also the last day of Daylight Saving Time. And the full moon will be the second of the month, called a Blue Moon. It’s the first Halloween full moon in about 75 years.
Tomorrow’s weather will be dry under a partly cloudy sky with a slightly breezy afternoon and evening, and with highs well above average. Highs will range from near 70 to near 80 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 79°. The average high for Halloween is 70°.
Late Saturday a cold front will ease through the viewing area. I don’t expect high winds with this front, but a breeze of about 10 to 20 mph. Saturday night may be gusty but will not be a repeat of Wednesday night.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends Saturday night. We revert to Standard Time (CST) and 2 AM CDT Sunday, which becomes 1 AM CST Sunday. Perhaps you’ll be able to enjoy an extra hour of sleep.
If you still have timepieces which need to be manually adjusted, you may want to take care of them before bed Saturday. Also, the time change is a good time to replace batteries in smoke and CO2 detectors.
Sunday, behind the front, highs will be about 15 degrees cooler.
My 7-Day Forecast, even with the front, remains dry. You can check it out, and our Hour-by-Hour forecast for Game Day and Halloween, here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. Download the app for free from your play or app store.
