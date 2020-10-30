Special Olympics of West Texas trailer stolen

Special Olympics of West Texas trailer stolen
trailer to support Special Olympics events across West Texas (Source: Operation Crime Watch Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff | October 30, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:09 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer purchased for use by the Special Olympics of West Texas has been reported stolen and owners are asking for the public’s help to find it.

According to a post in the Operation Crime Watch Lubbock group, the trailer was last seen Sunday. Owners believe the trailer was taken Monday or Tuesday from offices at 305 Slaton Road.

If you see this trailer, you are asked to please contact Lubbock PD or your local Police Department, or Ashley Pena at apena@sotx.org

